Sterling Police: Pedestrian killed after being struck by car

STERLING – A Sterling man was killed Sunday night after being struck by a car in the road, according to the Sterling Police Department.

At 10:21 p.m. Sunday, Sterling officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of West Lincolnway for a report of a car striking a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was walking eastbound in the southern lane when he walked in front of a car being driven by Kyle J. Nicewanner, 23, of Sterling, going east, Deputy Chief Pat Bartel said in a news release Monday.

“The pedestrian was transported to CGH Medical Center, and despite life-saving efforts, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead,” Bartel said.

Nicewanner was not injured.

No citations have been issued, and the incident remains under investigation by the Sterling Police Department, Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.

Sterling police were assisted by the Rock Falls Police Department, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Sterling Fire Department and CGH EMS.