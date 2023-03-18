Route 136 sidewalk construction begins March 20 in Fulton

FULTON - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, sidewalk construction along Illinois Route 136 will begin Monday, March 20.

The work zone is located from Fourth Street to Illinois Route 84 in Fulton.

The construction requires lane closures controlled by flaggers. The in-roadway work is expected to be completed by June 15.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. When feasible, alternate routes should be considered to avoid the work area.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.