STERLING – The Sterling Park District will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Westwood Fitness and Sports Center, 1900 Westwood Drive.

The egg hunt is free and open to children ages 8 and younger.

Children will be separated into age groups to hunt for candy field eggs on the soccer fields.

The Easter Bunny also will be available to take photos. The egg hunt is being held rain or shine.