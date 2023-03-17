March 17, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Sauk Valley sites hosting blood drives to prevent shortages

By Shaw Local News Network
Red Cross blood drive

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold blood drives across Bureau and Whiteside counties to avoid a blood shortage in the coming weeks.

Donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a blood supply shortage. The Red Cross will accept donations of all blood types, especially those with type O blood and platelet donors, to meet the demand and help boost the blood supply.

Donors who give blood during the month of March will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card. Blood donors also are being automatically entered in a contest for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card.

Upcoming blood drives include:

Malden: 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Malden Grade School, 350 S. East St.

La Moille: 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, at La Moille High School, 801 S. Main St.

Rock Falls: 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 20, at East Coloma Elementary School, 1602 Dixon Road

Morrison: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Morrison Institute of Technology, 701 Portland Ave.

For information, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767, or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

SVM Community Briefs
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois