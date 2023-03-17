Sauk Valley sites hosting blood drives to prevent shortages

The American Red Cross will hold blood drives across Bureau and Whiteside counties to avoid a blood shortage in the coming weeks.

Donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a blood supply shortage. The Red Cross will accept donations of all blood types, especially those with type O blood and platelet donors, to meet the demand and help boost the blood supply.

Donors who give blood during the month of March will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card. Blood donors also are being automatically entered in a contest for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card.

Upcoming blood drives include:

Malden: 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Malden Grade School, 350 S. East St.

La Moille: 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, at La Moille High School, 801 S. Main St.

Rock Falls: 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 20, at East Coloma Elementary School, 1602 Dixon Road

Morrison: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Morrison Institute of Technology, 701 Portland Ave.

For information, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767, or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.