Modern farming subject of the next Whiteside Forum

MORRISON - The Whiteside Forum will host a free panel discussion, “Farm Life, Feeding the World and Future Farmers,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St.

The panel will discuss agriculture today, what growers do, and what they hope for, followed by a Q&A session.

The panel’s speakers include Kevin Larsen, agriculture professor at Sauk Valley Community College; Rachel Eissens, U.S. Department of Agriculture employee; Michael Selover, Ph.D., ag. instructor at SVCC; Ron Lawfer, a Kent dairy farmer; and Don Temple, the Whiteside County Farm Bureau board president.

For more information, text 815-718-5347 or email marcadami53@gmail.com.