March 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Modern farming subject of the next Whiteside Forum

Panelists including educators and farming professionals will take part in session March 26 at Odell Public Library

By Shaw Local News Network

In this file photo, Don Temple drives his combine as he harvest his corn crop on his farm in western Whiteside County. Temple, president of the Whiteside County Farm Bureau board, will take part in a panel discussion on agriculture in Morrison. (SVM file)

MORRISON - The Whiteside Forum will host a free panel discussion, “Farm Life, Feeding the World and Future Farmers,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St.

The panel will discuss agriculture today, what growers do, and what they hope for, followed by a Q&A session.

The panel’s speakers include Kevin Larsen, agriculture professor at Sauk Valley Community College; Rachel Eissens, U.S. Department of Agriculture employee; Michael Selover, Ph.D., ag. instructor at SVCC; Ron Lawfer, a Kent dairy farmer; and Don Temple, the Whiteside County Farm Bureau board president.

For more information, text 815-718-5347 or email marcadami53@gmail.com.

SVM Community BriefsMorrison
