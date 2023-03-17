March 17, 2023
CGH Medical Center hosting nursing open house March 28 in Sterling

STERLING – CGH Medical Center will host a nursing open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in the lobby of the CGH Main Clinic, 101 E. Miller Road.

The event is open to recent registered nurse and licensed practical nurse graduates.

Attendees can meet the medical center’s team and learn about CGH’s day-one benefit packages, sign-on bonuses, paid time off, and continuing education support. Registration is required to attend.

For information, email jennifer.grobe@cghmc.com or call 815-625-0400, ext. 5870.

