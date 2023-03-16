Ducks Unlimited chapter’s annual banquet will be April 1 in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS - The Rock River Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will host its 46th annual banquet beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the McCormick Event Center, 205 E. Third St.

The banquet will include a silent auction, raffles, and a live auction featuring guns, prints, decoys, and sculptures. The doors to the banquet open at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are $65 per person, $90 per couple, or $25 for a Green Wing Youth. The ticket price includes dinner, a yearly Ducks Unlimited membership, and a magazine subscription. There is also a $250 sponsorship opportunity available for conserving an acre of land. Sponsors will receive special recognition at the banquet.

To purchase tickets, call 815-631-0612.