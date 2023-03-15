Whiteside County Senior Center announces satellite office hours

STERLING – Whiteside County Senior Center outreach workers will be available from their satellite offices every week beginning Tuesday, April 4.

Staff will be able to assist seniors with Medicare questions, license plate discounts, shelf ready meals, accessibility grants applications, online applications, referrals and other information.

Senior center satellite office hours include:

1 to 3 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at Fulton City Hall, 912 Fourth St., Fulton.

2 to 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the Odell Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.

1 to 3 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month behind Allure, 312 Mosher Drive, Prophetstown.

1 to 3 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Erie Public Library, 802 Eighth Ave., Erie.