March 15, 2023
Shaw Local
Lee County Farm Bureau offering pollinator seed through April 10

By Shaw Local News Network

Lee County Farm Bureau

AMBOY – The Lee County Farm Bureau will partner with the Bureau, Marshall-Putnam and Stark County Farm Bureaus, Ag View FS and Growmark to offer pollinator seed at a reduced price through Monday, April 10.

The seed is $25 a pound for bureau members and $30 a pound for non-members.

The seed orders will be available for pick up at the Farm Bureau office in May. To place an order, visit form.jotform.com/230514188445153 or call 815-857-3531.

For information, call 815-857-3531 or email leecfb@comcast.net.

