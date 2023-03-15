Dixon High School announces student hall of fame for February

DIXON – Jacob Delashmit and Owen Haverland were named the Elks Teens of the Month for February, elected from the month’s student hall of fame at Dixon High School.

Delashmit was selected by the English department, and Haverland was selected by the social studies department.

Other February hall of fame selections by department were Addisyn Petty in art, Delaney Bruce in business, Zoey Varga in driver’s education, Ashlyn Southard in family resources, Reese Dambman in foreign language, Sofia Carroll in health, Jakobi Dean in industrial arts, Sara Hintz in math, Blake Ferguson-Allen in music, Collin Scott in physical education and Loni Osmani in science.

Students are selected monthly from various departments because they display one or more of the following characteristics: consistent hard work and effort, outstanding attitude toward the subject, leadership and class participation.