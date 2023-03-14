Shamrock Club’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be March 18 in Dixon

DIXON – The Rock River Valley Shamrock Club will begin its St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in the parking lot of Dixon High School, 315 Lincoln Statue Drive.

The lineup for the parade begins at 1 p.m. The parade will end in front of the Kay Cee Club Hall, 506 W. Third St.

A post-parade party will be held at the hall. The party is $5 per adult and free for children. The party will feature raffles and auction items. The Irish band The Gleasons is performing at 5 p.m.

The Knights of Columbus will serve a corned beef dinner, sandwiches and hot dogs at 4 p.m. The corned beef dinner is $15, the corned beef sandwich meal is $10 and the hot dog meal is $5.

For more information, call 815-973-7075.