March 13, 2023
Shamrock Club’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be March 18 in Dixon

By Shaw Local News Network

Representatives of the Rock River Valley Shamrock Club, who organize the Dixon St. Patrick’s Day parade, appear in this undated file photo. This year's parade is March 18. (Alex T)

DIXON – The Rock River Valley Shamrock Club will begin its St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in the parking lot of Dixon High School, 315 Lincoln Statue Drive.

The lineup for the parade begins at 1 p.m. The parade will end in front of the Kay Cee Club Hall, 506 W. Third St.

A post-parade party will be held at the hall. The party is $5 per adult and free for children. The party will feature raffles and auction items. The Irish band The Gleasons is performing at 5 p.m.

The Knights of Columbus will serve a corned beef dinner, sandwiches and hot dogs at 4 p.m. The corned beef dinner is $15, the corned beef sandwich meal is $10 and the hot dog meal is $5.

For more information, call 815-973-7075.

