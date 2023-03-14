Sauk Valley area state parks seek seasonal workers

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking applicants for seasonal conservation workers at state parks and historic sites around the state, including locations in Lee, Ogle and Carroll counties.

Sauk Valley area parks accepting applications are Franklin Creek State Natural Area in Franklin Grove, Castle Rock State Park in Oregon and Mississippi Palisades State Park in Savanna.

These are temporary positions not to exceed six months. Conservation workers perform routine maintenance and custodial duties, such as mowing, landscaping, painting, cleaning, loading and unloading vehicles, and cutting firewood. They also maintain tools and equipment, make safety checks on trails and pathways and assist visitors as needed. Some can also provide interpretive services to visitors or take part in educational activities.

“These are excellent summer jobs for people who enjoy being outdoors and are excited to help visitors enjoy Illinois’ beautiful state parks and historic sites,” said Paula Martel, director of IDNR’s Office of Land Management. “Seasonal workers gain valuable professional experience and a unique understanding of what it takes to operate these sites.”

Information on applying can be found at https://bit.ly/IDNRjobs. Look for positions titled “conservation/historic preservation worker.” Not that openings at other sites may be added in the coming weeks.