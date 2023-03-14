March 14, 2023
Home-grown entries sought for the 74th Phidian Art Show in Dixon

There is a two-artwork limit and participants must reside within 35 miles of Dixon

By Shaw Local News Network
Gloria Nusbaum (left) and Jayne Rose talk about a painting that was submitted to the Phidian Art Show. The show will accept submissions until Monday, March 28, 2022 between the hours of 2-6 p.m. at The Next Picture Show in Dixon.

Gloria Nusbaum (left) and Jayne Rose talk about a painting that was submitted to the 2022 Phidian Art Show. The 2023 show has started to accept submissions. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

DIXON – The Phidian Art Club is accepting entries for the 74th annual Phidian Art Show being held from Saturday, April 1, through Saturday, April 22 at the The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St.

The entry fee is $15 for one art piece or $25 for two pieces. There is a two-artwork limit. Participants must live within 35 miles of Dixon and be at least 17 years old.

Dixon native Sydni Reubin checks out the entries up for judging Wednesday, March 30, 2022 of the 73rd Phidian Art Show. The show moved from the Loveland House to The Next Picture Show this year after being postponed due to COVID since 2019.

Dixon native Sydni Reubin served as a judge for the 2022 Phidian Art Show. Entries for this year's show are being accepted. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Two-dimensional paintings or drawings will be accepted. Photography, crafts, sculptures, digital art or three-dimensional work are not eligible. Artwork must be original, not created under an instructor, no more than five years old and never entered in a previous Phidian show. All artwork must be ready for wire hanging, no wider than 48 inches, or heavier than 25 pounds.

Artwork will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 27, through Wednesday, March 29, at The Next Picture Show. Entry forms are available in person at The Next Picture Show or on the gallery’s website.

A reception and award ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31. The public can vote for the “People’s Choice Award” from Saturday, April 1, through Friday, April 14.

The art show will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

For information, call 815-441-3623 or email dcleary@amboy.net.

