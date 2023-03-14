Home-grown entries sought for the 74th Phidian Art Show in Dixon

DIXON – The Phidian Art Club is accepting entries for the 74th annual Phidian Art Show being held from Saturday, April 1, through Saturday, April 22 at the The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St.

The entry fee is $15 for one art piece or $25 for two pieces. There is a two-artwork limit. Participants must live within 35 miles of Dixon and be at least 17 years old.

Dixon native Sydni Reubin served as a judge for the 2022 Phidian Art Show. Entries for this year's show are being accepted. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Two-dimensional paintings or drawings will be accepted. Photography, crafts, sculptures, digital art or three-dimensional work are not eligible. Artwork must be original, not created under an instructor, no more than five years old and never entered in a previous Phidian show. All artwork must be ready for wire hanging, no wider than 48 inches, or heavier than 25 pounds.

Artwork will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 27, through Wednesday, March 29, at The Next Picture Show. Entry forms are available in person at The Next Picture Show or on the gallery’s website.

A reception and award ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31. The public can vote for the “People’s Choice Award” from Saturday, April 1, through Friday, April 14.

The art show will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

For information, call 815-441-3623 or email dcleary@amboy.net.