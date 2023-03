DIXON- The Dixon American Legion Post 12, 1120 W. First St., will serve beef and noodles or baked or fried cod fish dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The beef and noodles dinner includes vegetable, roll, salad, and dessert. The cod fish dinner includes baked potato or French fries, vegetable, roll, salad, and dessert.

The beef and noodles dinner is $12, and the cod fish dinner is $15. Meals are available for dine-in or carry-out. To reserve a meal, call 815-284-200.