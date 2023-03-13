University of Illinois Extension announces upcoming spring events

STERLING – The Carroll-Lee-Whiteside University of Illinois-Extension recently announced its upcoming schedule of events and programs for the spring.

Saturday with a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Registration is required and can be done online at go.illinois.edu/whitesidesaturdays.

Cooking with Vegetables: Carroll County Master Gardeners: 5 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Thomson Library, 1005 W. Main St., Thomson. Attendees can learn the basics of planting, harvesting and creating recipes using fresh zucchini. Register by calling 815-259-2480.

Ready Set Grow: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Loveland Community Building, 513 W. Second St., Dixon. Participants can learn about horticulture, backyard gardening and pest control from the Master Gardeners of Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties. For more information, visit go.illinois.edu/ReadySetGrow.

Lee County Project Pool: 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18, at the Lee County 4-H Center, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy. The workshop will showcase project options available in the 4-H program. The workshop is open to youth ages 5 to 18. The registration fee is $15. Registration is required at go.illinois.edu/projectpool.

Pressed Flowers: Carroll County Master Gardeners: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Mount Carroll Library, 208 N. Main St., Mount Carroll. Participants can learn the basics about pressed flowers projects, what flowers work best and decorate a hand-blown egg and bookmark. Register by calling 815-244-1751.

Get Savvy Monthly Webinar Series: Noon, Wednesday, March 29, online. Provides students, young adults and anyone seeking financial fitness skills with the ability to make decisions about money to build a stronger financial foundation. Register online at go.illinois.edu/GetSavvyWebinars.

Right Plant Right Place: Big and Small Gardening, 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Winfred Knox Library, 112 S. Elm St., Franklin Grove. Gardening series lead by the Lee County Master Gardeners. Register by calling 815-456-2823. For more information, visit go.illinois.edu/LeeBigandSmall.

Youth Mental Health First Aid Workshop: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Naaman Diehl Auditorium, 811 S. Clay St., Mount Carroll. Participants can learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in youth. Register online at go.illinois.edu/youthmentalhealth.

4-H Junior Gardener SPIN Club: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 18 through Aug. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1013 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon. Attendees can learn about gardening through growing vegetables and flowers and learning to use the harvest. A portion of the produce grown will be given to food insecure situations. The club is for youth ages 8 to 18. The cost is $10 for 4-H members and $30 for nonmembers. Register online at go.illinos.edu/LeeCoJG. For more information, call 815-857-3525.