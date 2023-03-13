Dementia caregiver program begins April 5 at CGH Health Foundation

STERLING – The CGH Health Foundation, 2600 N. Locust St., will offer a nine-week stress-busting program for caregivers of people with dementia that has a choice of sessions at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. beginning Wednesday, April 5, in the foundation’s Community Room.

Admission to the program is free. Registration is required to attend.

The program will provide support to family caregivers of people with dementia or chronic illness. Attendees can learn how to improve their quality of life by providing care to a loved one, manage their stress and better cope with their lives.

For information or to register, visit cghmc.com/stressbusting, call 815-625-0400, ext. 5672, or email joan.hermes@cghmc.com.