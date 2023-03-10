Sauk Valley Community College offering overview of 2024 trip to Ireland on April 4

DIXON- Sauk Valley Community College will host an overview of the college’s 2024 “Shades of Ireland” extended trip at 6 p.m. April 4, in Room 1H16.

Admission to the event is free.

The event will feature details on the upcoming extended stay trip to Ireland that is scheduled for March 16-25, 2024. Registration is required to join the trip. To register, call 815-835-6212. Travelers will need a valid passport to attend.

Single admission for the trip is $4,499. Visitors will visit Dublin, Blarney Castle, Ring of Kerry and the cliffs of Moher. One overnight stay will be in a castle.

For more information, visit svcc.edu/trips.