March 10, 2023
Shaw Local
Polo theater announces audition’s for ‘Hyronomous A. Frog: The Frog Prince’

By Shaw Local News Network
POLO- The Polo Area Community Theatre will host auditions for its upcoming production, “Hyronomous A. Frog: The Frog Prince,” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Polo Town Hall, 115 S. Franklin Ave.

The auditions are free and open to people ages 15 and older

“Hyronomous A. Frog: The Frog Prince” tells the story of Hyronomous A. Frog, a frog who sets off for Spamalot to be kissed by a maiden to break the curse that turned him from a prince into a frog.

The play will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, and 12, and Saturday, May, 6. There are also performances at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, and Saturday, May 13.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors ages 60 and older, and $10 for children ages 12 and younger.

For more information, visit polotheatre.org/auditions.

SVM Community Briefs
