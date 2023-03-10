March 10, 2023
Oregon Antiques and Vintage show begins March 25

Visitors to the Oregon Woman's Club's Antique Show check out one of the booths at the event last year. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

OREGON - The Oregon Antiques and Vintage Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Blackhawk Center, 1101 W. Jefferson St.

Admission to the show is $6 per person.

The show will feature antiques including furniture, glass, china, pottery, toys, primitives, textiles, jewelry, dolls, silver, and decorator items. Door prizes are being awarded during the show.

Hack’s Auction will offer verbal appraisals for small items for $5 per item from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26. Photos of large items must be provided.

Food is being provided by the Chana United Methodist Ladies. Free parking will be available. The antiques show is handicap accessible.

