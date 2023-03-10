Oregon Antiques and Vintage show begins March 25

OREGON - The Oregon Antiques and Vintage Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Blackhawk Center, 1101 W. Jefferson St.

Admission to the show is $6 per person.

The show will feature antiques including furniture, glass, china, pottery, toys, primitives, textiles, jewelry, dolls, silver, and decorator items. Door prizes are being awarded during the show.

Hack’s Auction will offer verbal appraisals for small items for $5 per item from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26. Photos of large items must be provided.

Food is being provided by the Chana United Methodist Ladies. Free parking will be available. The antiques show is handicap accessible.

For more information, visit m.facebook.com/.