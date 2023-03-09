Sterling High School hosting STEM Read event March 23

STERLING- Lincoln Elementary School students will attend a STEM Read event from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and from 11:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the library of Sterling High School, 1608 Fourth Ave.

The event is open to Lincoln Elementary School’s fourth grade students.

The students will participate in a series of STEM challenges extracted from the Peter Brown novel, “The Wild Robot.” Students participating in the STEM-related challenges can earn to “Dead Fish Points” help Roz the Robot feed her new friends.

For more information, email hjohnson@sps5.org or call 815-625-6800, ex. 1485.