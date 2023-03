DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College will host a job fair at its state Route 2 campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.

The job fair is free and open to the public.

Attendees will be able to speak with employers about networking and open job positions. Area employers must register to participate in the job fair. To register, visit svcc.edu/jobfair.

For information, call 815-835-6294 or visit svcc.edu/jobfair.