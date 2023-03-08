Dixon Legion Post 12 serving corn beef or casserole dinners Friday

DIXON- The Dixon American Legion Post 12, 1120 W. First St., will serve corn beef or tuna and noodle casserole dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 10. The corn beef dinner includes cabbage, carrots, red potatoes, and dessert. The tuna and noddle casserole dinner includes vegetable, roll, salad, and dessert.

The corn beef dinner is $15, and the tuna and noodle casserole is $10. Proceeds from the dinner will go toward the Forty and Eight programs. Meals are available for dine-in or carryout.

To reserve a meal, call 815-284-2003.