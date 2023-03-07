Ogle County 4-H annual Penny Carnival being held March 18 in Oregon

OREGON- The Ogle County 4-H will host its annual Penny Carnival from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Blackhawk Center, 1101 W. Jefferson St.

Admission to the carnival is open to the public.

The carnival will feature 4-H club-created games. Prizes are awarded whether participants win or lose. A free door prize drawing will also be held. Games can be played for 25 cents each or 50 games for $10. A snack stand will be available.

Special cash prizes are being awarded to two 4-H clubs for games voted Most Entertaining and Most Creative.

For more information, call 815-732-2191 or visit extension.illinois.edu/bdo/4-h-ogle-county.