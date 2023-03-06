March 06, 2023
Morrison Music Theatre’s ‘Charlotte’s Web’ will be March 10-12

By Shaw Local News Network
Annelle Dupuy-Desoto, played by Emma Watts, rehearses a scene for Morrison Musical Theater Association’s production of Steel Magnolias Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Annelle Dupuy-Desoto, played by Emma Watts, rehearses a scene for Morrison Music Theater Association’s summer production of Steel Magnolias. The MMTA will present "Charlotte's Web" in March. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

MORRISON – The Morrison Music Theatre Association will perform its latest production, “Charlotte’s Web,” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, as well as at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, in the Morrison Tech theater, 701 Portland Ave.

Admission to the play is $12 at the door.

The play will be directed by Alan Gardiner-Robinson, a Galva resident who has directed and acted in several community theater productions across the country.

The cast includes Monica Anderson, Shelby Anderson, Zayley Boonstra, Keaton Hull, Makenzie Neas, Bonnie Phend, Eric Phend, Sunny Porter and Connie Swanson-DeSpain, Hope MacLennan, Amira Tharp, Judah Tharpe, Ben Geerts, JoJo Geerts, Tina Naftzger, Kim Meyers and Edwin Davis.

Advance tickets cost $10 and are available at Fitzgerald’s Pharmacy or at Clinton Printing.

