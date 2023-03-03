Lee County Farm Bureau freezer meal fundraiser being held April 3 in Amboy

AMBOY - The Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation will host its semi-annual freezer meal fundraiser from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the Lee County Farm Bureau, 37 S. East Ave.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will fund agriculture education efforts for Lee County youth.

Community members can buy a set of 10 prepared and frozen meals for $180. Each meal serves three to five people. Payments are due Wednesday, March 15, at the Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation. Registration is required to participate.

To register, visit lcfbfoundation.org or call 815-857-3531.