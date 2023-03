DIXON - The Dixon Rotary club will host a Shrimp Boil and Chili Bowl fundraiser from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Dixon Knights of Columbus Hall, 506 W. Third St.

Proceeds will support projects.

Attendees will be able to eat all they want of shrimp, chili, and the fixings. Meals are available for dine-in or carryout.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children ages 5 and younger.

For information, call 815-751-8391.