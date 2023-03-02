Reagan parents can line up bus rides for students to The Facility

DIXON — Starting Monday, March 6, Reagan Middle School students will be able to obtain one of a dozen bus seats for free after-school rides to The Facility, Dixon Park District announced.

The rides program is a partnership between the park district, Dixon Public Schools and Lee Ogle Transportation System/LOTS.

Students in fourth through eighth grades will be able to catch rides Monday and Wednesday from Reagan Middle School to The Facility at 1312 Washington Ave.

There are a few things parents must do before their student can board a bus, though. A parent or guardian must call the park district at 815-284-3306 to register for one of the 12 available seats. Spots must be reserved at least 24 hours in advance. The pickup at Reagan will be at 2:30 p.m.

Students will have to pay a $3 drop-in fee or have a park district membership to use The Facility’s venues, such as SVB Courts or Trinity Financial Community Room.

Lucas Pauley, marketing director for Dixon Park District, said additional details about the process will be shared with parents after they have registered.