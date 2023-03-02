Home of Hope hosting storytelling event March 15 in Dixon

DIXON- Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center, 1637 Plock Drive, will host a storytelling event at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.

Admission to the event is free. Registration is required to attend.

Home of Hope’s client service coordinator, Claire Bianco, will discuss the art of storytelling and spoken word poetry. Participants can create their own stories based on an event from their lives. Attendees will be able to share their stories with the group.

For more information , call 815-288-4673 or email CSC@hohrrv.com.