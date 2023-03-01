February 28, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Rock Falls High School hosting Donkey Ball Show March 5

By Shaw Local News Network

Rob Wedlick struggles to mount his donkey during a 2017 donkey basketball tournament held in Minooka. Rock Falls High School will be hosting a donkey basketball fundraiser on Sunday. (Eric Ginnard)

ROCK FALLS- Rock Falls High School, 101 12th Ave., will host a Dairyland Donkey Ball Show beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Admission to the show is open to the public. The doors to the show open at 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the show will go toward funding the Rock Falls High School prom.

The event allows attendees to participate in basketball shows while riding donkeys. Each round will last an hour and a half. The event also includes a 50/50 raffle, a gift card raffle, and bundt cakes.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. To purchase advance tickets, call 815-499-6053 or 815-631-8774.

SVM Community Briefs
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois