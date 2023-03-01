Rock Falls High School hosting Donkey Ball Show March 5

ROCK FALLS- Rock Falls High School, 101 12th Ave., will host a Dairyland Donkey Ball Show beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Admission to the show is open to the public. The doors to the show open at 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the show will go toward funding the Rock Falls High School prom.

The event allows attendees to participate in basketball shows while riding donkeys. Each round will last an hour and a half. The event also includes a 50/50 raffle, a gift card raffle, and bundt cakes.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. To purchase advance tickets, call 815-499-6053 or 815-631-8774.