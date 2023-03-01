March 01, 2023
Rock Falls Culver’s donates share night funds to community club

ROCK FALLS- Culver’s of Rock Falls, 1901 Harley Davidson Drive, recently donated a $1,155 share night check to the East Coloma Nelson Community Club.

Proceeds from the donation will go toward helping the club support fundraising for East Coloma-Nelson School. The fundraising includes providing students with student planners, supporting students educational opportunities, purchasing Accelerated Reader books, and athletics.

For more information, email andreawright714@gmail.com or call 815-677-3405.

