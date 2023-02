STERLING- The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce will host a food and supply drive from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Greencastle of Sterling, 15 E. 23rd St.

The drive is free and open to the public.

Items being accepted for the drive include dairy products; fresh, canned, or frozen meat; canned fruits and vegetables; freezer meals; shelf beverages; boxed meals; flour; cake mix; sugar; creamers; paper products; and personal hygiene products.

For more information, call 815-380-2148.