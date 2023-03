DIXON- St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 612 Highland St., will host a mobile food pantry beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The food bank is free and open to the public.

The River Bend Food Bank will distribute food to people in need. Participants should arrive no earlier than 30 minutes prior to the pantry’s opening. Attendees can bring laundry baskets to help carry items. If the weather is inclement, the food distribution will be moved indoors.

For more information, visit riverbendfoodbank.org.