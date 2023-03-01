Ashton man facing child pornography charges

ASHTON – A 76-year-old Aston man is facing child pornography charges, the Illinois State Police said Wednesday.
The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Glen Galfano, 76, of Ashton, Tuesday on four counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of disseminating child pornography.
The division’s Zone 2 Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, comprised of members from the ISP, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Dixon Police Department, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Brown Avenue in Ashton following an investigation involving child pornography, according to an ISP news release Wednesday.
Evidence gathered at the scene led to the arrest of Galfano, who was transported to the Lee County Jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing, the release said.