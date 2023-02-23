February 23, 2023
Shaw Local
Timber Lake Playhouse hosting auditions Saturday for upcoming season

Actors needed for roles in ‘Grease,’ ‘Sound of Music’ and other productions

By Shaw Local News Network
Emily Chaviano plays Maggie and Colin McGonagle is Max as Pagliacci the Clown in the Timber Lake Playhouse production of "Lend Me a Tenor, running now through Sunday.

Emily Chaviano plays Maggie and Colin McGonagle is Max as Pagliacci the Clown in the Timber Lake Playhouse production of "Lend Me a Tenor" from last year. Auditions are being held for this year's stage season. (Photo provided by Dan Danielowski of Timber Lake Playhouse)

MOUNT CARROLL – The Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, will host auditions for its upcoming 2023 season from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Admission to the auditions is free.

The playhouse will host auditions for actors and actresses ages 6 and older for roles in “Grease,” “The Sound of Music,” “9 to 5,” “Jersey Boys,” and “Church Basement Ladies.” Auditions are also being held for the Magic Owl Children’s Theatre’s summer production of “Pigtails” for actors and actresses who can play ages 14 to 23.

The Next Stage Jr. Theatre will hold auditions for elementary, middle, and high school age performers for the summer production of “Matilda, Jr.” The musical is being performed July 13, through July 16.

Auditions requirements can be found on the playhouse website: www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/local-auditions

To schedule an audition, call 815-244-2035 or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org or visit the theater.

