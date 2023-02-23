Timber Lake Playhouse hosting auditions Saturday for upcoming season

MOUNT CARROLL – The Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, will host auditions for its upcoming 2023 season from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Admission to the auditions is free.

The playhouse will host auditions for actors and actresses ages 6 and older for roles in “Grease,” “The Sound of Music,” “9 to 5,” “Jersey Boys,” and “Church Basement Ladies.” Auditions are also being held for the Magic Owl Children’s Theatre’s summer production of “Pigtails” for actors and actresses who can play ages 14 to 23.

The Next Stage Jr. Theatre will hold auditions for elementary, middle, and high school age performers for the summer production of “Matilda, Jr.” The musical is being performed July 13, through July 16.

Auditions requirements can be found on the playhouse website: www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/local-auditions

To schedule an audition, call 815-244-2035 or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org or visit the theater.