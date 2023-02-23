February 23, 2023
Rock Falls and Dixon Culver’s donates check to Newman spring musical

By Shaw Local News Network
Culver's of Rock Falls and Dixon donates check to Newman's upcoming spring musical.

ROCK FALLS- Culver’s of Rock Falls, 1901 Harley Davidson Drive, and Culver’s of Dixon, 1317 N. Galena Ave., recently donated a $1,375 check to Newman’s upcoming spring musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

Proceeds from the donation will go toward covering the cost of costumes, sets, props, and marketing.

Tickets are $10 and available at Newman’s front office. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, through Saturday, March 11, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12 in the SVCC Dillon Mall’s Jerry Mathis Theatre.

For more information, visit culvers.com.

