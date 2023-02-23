Rock Falls and Dixon Culver’s donates check to Newman spring musical

ROCK FALLS- Culver’s of Rock Falls, 1901 Harley Davidson Drive, and Culver’s of Dixon, 1317 N. Galena Ave., recently donated a $1,375 check to Newman’s upcoming spring musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

Proceeds from the donation will go toward covering the cost of costumes, sets, props, and marketing.

Tickets are $10 and available at Newman’s front office. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, through Saturday, March 11, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12 in the SVCC Dillon Mall’s Jerry Mathis Theatre.

For more information, visit culvers.com.