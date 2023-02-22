Oregon Women’s Club annual antique show begins March 25

OREGON- The Oregon Women’s Club will host its annual antique show and vintage market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Blackhawk Center, 1101 W. Jefferson St.

The antique show is free and open to the public.

The antique show will feature over 40 antique dealers exhibiting their items. Lunch is being provided by the Ladies of Chana United Methodist Church.

Hack’s Auction and Realty Services agents are offering antique appraisals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26. A $5 per item donation will be charged to the Oregon Women’s Club. Photographs of large items may be appraised. A written appraisal can be discussed with agents.

For information, email kathew1968@yahoo.com.