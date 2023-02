ROCK FALLS- The Twin City Conservatives will host appearances by Sterling mayoral candidate Jim Wise, Ronald Reagan Boyhood home office operations coordinator Damaris Martines, a Sterling school board candidate and representatives of Sauk Valley Freedom Fighters at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at A’s Kitchen, 2004 First Ave.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Attendees can ask the candidates questions and participate in conversations. Attendees will be responsible for their own breakfast.