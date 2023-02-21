Rock Falls Chamber’s annual spring bingo set for March 9

ROCK FALLS- The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce will host its annual spring bingo event at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Rock Falls American Legion, 712 Fourth Ave.

Participants must be 18 years old or older to play.

Advanced tickets are available through February and include admission and game cards. Tickets cost $12 for regular games and $32 for all regular, special, and jackpot games with prizes valued from $50 to $200.

Limited seating is available. Table reservations are available for groups of 10 or more. Dinner, snacks, and drinks will be provided. Tickets are available at any Sauk Valley Bank location or online at rockfallschamber.com/springbingo.

For more information, email sam@rockfallschamber.com or call 815-625-4500.