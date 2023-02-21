How to apply for CGH Health Foundation nursing and healthcare scholarships

STERLING- The CGH Auxiliary and CGH Health Foundation announced that applications are available for their annual nursing and healthcare scholarships.

The scholarships are open to residents of the CGH service area in Whiteside, Lee, Ogle, Carroll, and Bureau counties who are accepted into their school of study for a nursing or healthcare degree.

The CGH Auxiliary will award $1,000 in scholarships. The CGH Health Foundation is awarding four nursing and healthcare scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $3,000. The application deadline is Thursday, June 15. To apply, visit cghmc.com/scholarships.

The CGH Health Foundation application must be returned to the CGH Medical Center Auxiliary office, 100 E. Le Fevre Road.

The CGH Auxiliary application can be scanned and emailed to joan.hermes@cghmc.com, drop off at the foundation’s hospital mailbox, or at North Locust Street Medical Center, 2600 N. Locust St.

For more information, call 815-625-0400, ext. 5672.