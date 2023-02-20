Rock Falls Rotary donates books to help promote community literacy

The Rock Falls Rotary donates books to Coloma Township for its annual Easter Egg Hunt in Centennial Park. Preschool-age children who attend the egg hunt will receive an age-appropriate book. Pictured are Rock Falls Rotary President Jeff Gray (from left), Rotarian Cheryl Faber, Coloma Park District Director T.J. Henry, Coloma Township Park District Commissioner Cindy Sondgeroth and Rock Falls Literacy Chair Bob Sondgeroth. (Photo provided by the Rock Falls Rotary Club )Rock Falls Rotary donates books to the Rock Falls Library as part of the Rotary District Governor’s Challenge. Every District 6420 Rotary club was challenged to donate a book for every Rotary club member to a community literacy facility to help promote literacy. Pictured are Rock Falls Rotarian Bob Sondgeroth (from left), Rotary President Jeff Gray, Rotarian Cheryl Faber and Rock Falls Library Director Amy Lego. (Photo provided by the Rock Falls Rotary Club )