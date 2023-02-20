Rock Falls Rotary donates books to help promote community literacy

Rock Falls Rotary donates books to the Rock Falls Library as part of the Rotary District Governor’s Challenge. Every District 6420 Rotary club was challenged to donate a book for every Rotary club member to a community literacy facility to help promote literacy. Pictured are Rock Falls Rotarian Bob Sondgeroth (from left), Rotary President Jeff Gray, Rotarian Cheryl Faber and Rock Falls Library Director Amy Lego. (Photo provided by the Rock Falls Rotary Club )