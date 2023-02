ROCK FALLS – VITAS Healthcare will host a hiring event from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Sophie’s Cafe, 1204 W. Rock Falls Road.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

Attendees can learn more about opportunities to help patients and their families. VITAS Healthcare employees will be on hand to conduct interviews for open registered nurse case manager positions.

For information, visit careers.vtas.com.