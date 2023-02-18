Dixon High School announces student hall of fame for January

DIXON – Joey Apple and Grace DeBord were named the Elks Teens of the Month for January, selected from the month’s student hall of fame at Dixon High School.

Apple was selected by the math department, and DeBord was selected by the music department.

Other January hall of fame selections by department were Toby Lance in art, Ethen Rosenbaum in business, Kalan Kramer in driver’s education, Alex Reubin in English, Falan Schwarz in family resources, Jayden Toms in foreign language, Dani Lovett in health, Garrett Harshman in industrial arts, Emily Pettorini in physical education, Josh Coss in science and Evan Thomas in social studies.

Students are selected monthly from various departments because they display one or more of the following characteristics: consistent hard work and effort, outstanding attitude toward the subject, leadership, and class participation.