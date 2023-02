STERLING- VeriFacts will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Sterling BEST, Inc. office, 2605 Woodlawn Road.

Bailey Boesen, a VeriFacts employee, will be on hand to discuss the open Verification Specialist position and other VeriFacts careers with anyone who is interested.

For more information, visit best-inc.org or email bboesen@vfacts.com.