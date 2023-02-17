SVACC women’s committee hosting spring luncheon March 22

STERLING– The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s Professional Women’s Network committee will host its spring luncheon from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2200 16th Ave.

Registration is required to attend.

Susan Carlson, licensed clinical social worker for Sinnissippi Centers, will teach attendees tools to manage stress and anxiety, tips on recognizing burnout signs and symptoms, and how to reduce stress. Attendees must register my Wednesday, March 15. To register, visit saukvalleyareachamber.com/events or call 815-625-2400.

Lunch will be provided by Creative Cuisine. The event is $20 for chamber members and $25 for others.

For more information, call 815-625-2400 or email knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com.