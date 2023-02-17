Sauk Valley sites hosting blood drives for Heart Month

The American Red Cross will hold blood drives across Bureau, Carroll, and Whiteside counties in honor of Heart Month.

Donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a blood supply shortage in the weeks to come. The Red Cross will accept donations of all blood types, particularly those with type O blood and platelet donors, to meet the demand and help boost the blood supply.

Donors who give blood during February will receive a $10 Amazon.com e-gift card. Blood donors who come in during the month are also being automatically entered into a contest to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Upcoming blood drives include:

Rock Falls: 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Rock River Christian Center, 1800 Prophet Road

Savanna: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at West Carroll High School, 500 Cragmoor Drive

Sterling: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Sterling High School, 1608 Fourth Ave.

For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767, or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.