Sauk Valley Community College offers wine trip to Galena on April 22

DIXON- Sauk Valley Community College will host a wine trip to Galena on Saturday, April 22.

The trip is $59 per person and restricted to people ages 21 and older.

The bus will depart the SVCC North Parking lot at 10 a.m. and return at 7:30 p.m.

Participants will attend a wine tasting at the Massbach Ridge Vineyard and Winery in Elizabeth. The bus then departs the winery to visit downtown Galena. Participants can enjoy the town on their own schedule.

The trip is limited to 50 participants and includes wine tasting, travel snacks, transportation, and driver gratuity.

To register, visit svcc.edu/community/community-education/trips-tours.