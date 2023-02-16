Former Thomson inmate sentenced to 7+ years for attacking guard

ROCKFORD — A former Thomson prison inmate will serve more that seven years for attacking a correctional officer nearly four years ago.
Joseph Van Sach, 50, of Chicago, was convicted on March 15 following a seven-day jury trial in Rockford. He was sentenced Wednesday, John R. Lausch Jr., United States attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, said in a news release.
No details of the assault, which happened April 2, 2019, were provided.
According to U.S. Court of Appeals documents, Van Sach was convicted in 2006, also during a jury trial, of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 17-and-a half years.