February 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Former Thomson inmate sentenced to 7+ years for attacking guard

By Kathleen A. Schultz

ROCKFORD — A former Thomson prison inmate will serve more that seven years for attacking a correctional officer nearly four years ago.

Joseph Van Sach, 50, of Chicago, was convicted on March 15 following a seven-day jury trial in Rockford. He was sentenced Wednesday, John R. Lausch Jr., United States attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, said in a news release.

No details of the assault, which happened April 2, 2019, were provided.

According to U.S. Court of Appeals documents, Van Sach was convicted in 2006, also during a jury trial, of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 17-and-a half years.

