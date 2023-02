The Dixon Rotary Club presents a water fountain to Faith Christian School. A core value of the Dixon Rotary Club is to provide clean water. To date, the club has donated more than 15 fountains to schools across Dixon. Pictured are Principal Aaron Fassler (from left); Dixon Rotary Club members Mary Oros, Don Lovett, Brandon Rogers and Lynn Roe; and Superintendent Jon Marx. (Photo provided by Jennifer Heintzelman )