Woodlawn Arts Academy student-teacher exhibit opens Feb. 24

STERLING – Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, will host an opening reception for its Student-Teacher Art Exhibit from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Attendees can meet the exhibit artists, view their artwork and vote on their favorite pieces. The artwork will be on display in the halls and lounge at the academy. Refreshments will be provided.

The exhibit features all types of artwork by area students in kindergarten through 12th grade and their teachers. Voting will continue on Facebook for two weeks after the reception. The winning pieces will be featured in the academy’s summer program guide and on banners along the First Avenue Bridge between Sterling and Rock Falls.