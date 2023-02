DIXON- Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center, 1637 Plock Drive, will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

Registration is required to donate; call 815-288-4673 or 800-733-2767 or sign-on at RedCrossBlood.org.

Donors who give blood during the month of February will receive a $10 Amazon e-gift card and entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida.